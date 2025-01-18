‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Eric Christian Olsen’s Home Burns Down in LA Wildfires

As Los Angeles continues to be devastated by wildfires, many residents, including celebrities, are being affected by the fires, such as Eric Christian Olsen. The NCIS: Los Angeles star’s wife, Sarah Wright Olsen, shared pictures on Instagram of their burnt-down home last week, saying they are “together and safe and surrounded by love.” She also revealed that Olsen’s NCIS: LA co-star and IRL sister-in-law Daniela Ruah and husband, David Paul Olsen, took them in.

“We lost our home. It was one of the first areas to go,” Wright Olsen wrote. “Our kids have said “we all took our first steps there.” It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years. But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love. We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. it’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you it means so much to us. More soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since Jan. 7, wildfires have been taking over the Los Angeles area, specifically the Pacific Palisades and Altadena, with the Palisades and Eaton fires, respectively. On top of displacing thousands of residents, the fires have burned down thousands more houses and other buildings, including iconic filming locations such as the Hacks and Succession mansions, as well as the high school from Carrie and Freaky Friday.

Olsen is also among the many celebrities who have lost their homes from the wildfires, which also includes Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, and more. Many celebrities have also been lending a helping hand to their fellow Angelinos, whether opening their homes to friends and family, helping first responders, or giving out food and other necessities to those in need.

Meanwhile, after starring as Marty Deeks on NCIS: Los Angeles, which ended in 2023, Eric Christian Olsen hasn’t been too busy on the acting front, but he’s staying as busy as ever behind the camera. He currently serves as an executive producer on CBS’ hit new show Matlock, which recently got renewed for a second season following a record-breaking premiere. The show is going strong on the network and while it’s unknown if he will make his return to acting with Matlock, it’s still exciting knowing that he’s an EP on it.