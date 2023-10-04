'NCIS: LA' Star Eric Christian Olsen and Wife Celebrate Their 'Rainbow Baby'

NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright Olsen are celebrating an important moment in their daughter's life. Last month, the couple's "rainbow baby" Winter Story turned 3, with Sarah taking a moment to mark the special occasion with an emotional birthday tribute reflecting on their struggle to bring the toddler into the world.

"This is 3," Sarah wrote alongside a sweet photo of Olsen holding their daughter on the beach. "Tonight I told her that she was magical and she said, 'I know I have my powers.' She's our rainbow baby. We thought about her, prayed for her, dreamt of her for so long. We wrote names on a lil chalk board and we voted on them.. we couldn't wait for her special day. It's a pregnancy and a birth I will carry with me always."

Olsen and Sarah, who are also parents to Esme Olivia and Wyatt Oliver, welcomed Winter on September 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, the little one born weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz., and measuring 21 inches long, they confirmed to PEOPLE at the time, adding, "As we collectively navigate the chaos and existential crisis that is 2020, we anchor ourselves with the things that matter most. Family, friends, and human connection." When the couple first announced they were expecting in April of that year, Sarah had revealed she previously suffered a miscarriage, later going into more detail on the tragedy in a May 13, 2020 blog post, explaining that her doctors were not able to find a heartbeat during her eight-week appointment.

"Though I knew the statistics and how common it was, I did not expect or have any idea that it would happen to me," she wrote in part. "I had two healthy pregnancies before and I was pregnant around 8 weeks and had already heard the heartbeat early. I went in for an ultrasound with my son, my husband and our doula/nanny we were all excited to see the baby and talk about the weeks ahead when the energy in the room shifted very quickly as the ultrasound tech touched the wand to my belly."

Sarah, who further opened up about the heartbreaking experience in her book, reflected on welcoming her rainbow baby in her birthday post for Winter, writing, "I can still feel it all in my body. On the morning 11 days past her due date she arrived and by that evening we were home holding her in our bed." She said Winter's powers have been magical ever since, concluding the post by adding, "happy birthday Winter Story."