Kathy Bates’ Stunned Look After Winning for ‘Matlock’ at Critics Choice Got Fans Howling

Kathy Bates’ reaction at the Critics Choice Awards is making the rounds online. The actress, 76, won the award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Madeline “Matty” Matlock on CBS’ hit freshman drama Matlock, an award she was certainly not expecting. She was up against Caitriona Balfe for Outlander, Shanola Hampton for Found, Keira Knightley for Black Doves, Keri Russell for The Diplomat, and Anna Sawai for Shōgun.

BuzzFeed editorial director Spencer Althouse shared a clip from the awards show on X when Bates’ name was called, and her Matlock co-stars, including Skye P. Marshall, had to keep shaking her because she was so shocked and saying expletives. Even despite being a legendary actress, she was still as surprised as ever that she won, which makes it even better. And the fans in the comments could not get enough of it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

omg I love Kathy Bates' stunned reaction after winning the Critics Choice award



"Fuck! Fuck! No, no, no!" pic.twitter.com/AH6JLUdXK2 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 8, 2025

One fan shared, “Yeah I like when they are genuinely surprised. She doesn’t even know how good of an actress she is!” Another jokingly said, “Cause at that moment, the edibles kicked in.” Meanwhile, one fan referenced how Bates ripped up her Golden Globes acceptance speech after she lost and said, “This time she didn’t prepare the speech and won.”

Despite the praise that the show has been receiving, Bates was still very surprised to receive the Critics Choice Award, and was still shocked when she said her speech onstage, which included thanking the LA firefighters, noting how the wildfires have hit close to him with producer Eric Christian Olsen’s house burning down. She ended her speech by saying the award was going home to him, which was as sweet as ever.

Matlock, which is a reimagining of the classic Andy Griffith series, premiered on CBS in September and became an instant hit. In less than a month, the show received a Season 2 renewal after the premiere brought in 7.7 million total viewers, a record high in five years for a non-Super Bowl premiere on CBS. There is still much to look forward to with the first season, and now a lot to look forward to with the second season, which will more than likely hit the network this fall. Fans can tune in on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see just why Kathy Bates deserved to win the Critics Choice Award, with new episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+.