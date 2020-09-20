'NCIS: LA' Star Eric Christian Olsen and Wife Sarah Wright Welcome Third Child

✖

NCIS: Los Angeles actor Eric Christian Olsen and wife Sarah Wright Olsen welcomed their third child on Tuesday, the couple revealed this weekend. Their new daughter Winter Story Olsen joins daughter Esme Olivia, 4, and son Wyatt Oliver, 7. Olsen, 43, and Sarah, who appeared in Parks and Recreations and How I Met Your Mother, married in 2012.

Winter was born weighing 10 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 21 inches long, the couple told PEOPLE. "As we collectively navigate the chaos and existential crisis that is 2020, we anchor ourselves with the things that matter most. Family, friends, and human connection," they told the magazine Saturday. Both mother and baby are "doing great, home safe surrounded by a cuddle puddle of kids and giant dogs," they added. "Life is equal parts spectacular and fleeting; Love fearlessly." Sarah also shared the statement on her Instagram page, alongside a photo of the couple in the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Wright Olsen (@swrightolsen) on Sep 19, 2020 at 2:05pm PDT

"So much love for this family," Olsen's NCIS: LA co-star Daniela Ruah wrote on Instagram. "Congratulations you wonderful parents!! Winter is a lucky little girl to have you! Also, your words are lovely, [Olsen] and I KNOW Sarah is a badass," Parenthood's Erika Christensen wrote.

Sarah, 36, announced she was expecting a third child in April. She revealed that she previously suffered a miscarriage. "Grateful for our rainbow baby growing, kicking and filling our days with light," she wrote on April 30. "Due end of summer." She later went into more detail on the tragedy in a May 13 blog post, explaining that her doctors were not able to find a heartbeat during her eight-week appointment.

Olsen helped explain what happened to Wyatt and Esme by using Wyatt's interest in architecture. "My husband said, 'You know, it's like when an architect is creating a building. You start with a foundation — and you need a really good, really solid foundation. And then you start putting the pieces of the building together,' " Sarah said. "We talked about how the foundation wasn't a good foundation, and so we just have to start over again, and the next time that we try will be the rainbow baby."

Sarah is now writing a second book, Zen Mamas: Finding Your Path Through Pregnancy, Birth and Beyond. She recently starred in the Netflix series Spinning Out. Sarah played Millicent Gergich, one of Garry Gergich's daughters, in five episodes of Parks and Recreation. As for Olsen, he stars as Det. Marty Deeks on NCIS: LA, alongside his real-life sister-in-law Ruah, who is married to Deeks in the show.