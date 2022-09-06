NBA YoungBoy Is About to Be a Father of 9

NBA YoungBoy is about to be a father of nine! The 22-year-old rapper announced Friday that he is expecting his ninth baby, NBA YoungBoy making the announcement on Instagram as he dropped the music video for his latest single, "Purge Me," which featured a noticeably pregnant Jazlyn Mychelle.

In the post announcing the exciting baby news, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper shared a gallery of images, including a photo of a woman's hand showing off a massive diamond ring as she cradled her baby bump. Per TMZ, that woman is Mychelle, who also appeared in the subsequent music video. In the video, Mychelle, a social media influencer whom the rapper reportedly proposed to earlier this year, could be seen bearing a very visible baby bump as she enjoyed a few romantic moments with the musician. While the music video is still available for viewing, NBA YoungBoy deleted his Instagram account shortly after uploading the post announcing the pregnancy.

The baby on the way will be the rapper's ninth and his second with Mychelle, whom he welcomed his youngest daughter with last year, according to Hiphop24x7. The rapper is currently dad to five sons and three daughters from seven separate relationships. He has not yet revealed if he and Mychelle are expecting a son or daughter, and it remains unclear when Mychell's due date is.

The baby news comes amid an exciting time for the musician, who released his fourth studio album, The Last Slimeto, just last month. Per HipHopDX, the album debuted at No. 2 on the chart after earning 108,400 album-equivalent units in its first week. It just missed out on the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart after losing a tight sales race to latin pop star Bad Bunny.

In addition to releasing new music, NBA YoungBoy is reportedly eyeing a nationwide tour. During an Instagram Live session on Friday, the rapper's manager r Alex Junnier confirmed that "the tour is ready," sharing, "we got 30 cities. Yeah, Dallas is on there. Houston on there, not first though! You guys know what stop is first. Nah, Jacksonville not on there. Yeah Philly ... Chicago on there. Atlanta on there. Rondo on the tour, yup. South Carolina on there." Quando Rondo will reportedly join the rapper on tour. Tour dates have not yet been announced.