Floyd Mayweather Confirms Daughter Yaya's Pregnancy

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. is about to be a grandfather. He has confirmed that his 20-year-old daughter, Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather is pregnant. The father of the child is her boyfriend, rapper NBA Young Boy.

Mayweather confirmed the news during an appearance on Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored. He said that she is indeed pregnant and that he and his mother only want what's best for her. The child will be Yaya's first, but it will be NBA Young Boy's sixth. "Always want the best." Floyd said about his daughter's happiness.

"If that makes her happy, then we’re happy — me and her mother [Melissia Rene Brim] are happy," Mayweather continued. "What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she’s no longer under my roof, then you know what? it’s between her and her better half."

In addition to confirming the pregnancy, Mayweather also touched on his relationship with NBA Young Boy. The rapper previously referred to the boxer as Yaya's "b— a— daddy." Mayweather did not express anger about the comments. He instead discussed how he raises his own children.

"Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing," Mayweather said. "It starts in the home first. What I’ve always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as NBA… I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. It could’ve been one of those days for him."

Yaya previously made headlines in early April 2020. She was arrested for allegedly stabbing another female at NBA Young Boy's Houston home. The police took her to Harris County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident allegedly began when Yaya confronted both Young Boy and a female victim named Lapattra Lashai Jacobs. Yaya reportedly claimed that she was the rapper's fiancée and told Jacobs that she should leave the house. Jacobs reportedly then responded by telling Yaya to leave. The argument then moved into the kitchen where Yaya was reportedly holding two knives.

She then allegedly stabbed Jacobs multiple times, resulting in the 35-year-old being transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jacobs suffered several lacerations to her bicep, per TMZ, and required surgery. Yaya reportedly faced up to 99 years in prison, as well as a $10,000 fine if convicted. She hired attorney Kurt Schaffer to represent her in the legal battle.