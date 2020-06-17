Michelle Williams Reportedly Gives Birth to Second Child, Her First With Husband Thomas Kail

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams and her husband Thomas Kail. On Wednesday, Us Weekly reported that the couple has welcomed their first child together. While this is the first child for the couple, Williams is already a mom to a daughter, Matilda, whom she welcomed with Heath Ledger three years before his passing. The outlet has not released any further details about the couple's child.

Us Weekly previously reported in December 2019 that Williams and Kail, who directed the musical Hamilton, were engaged and expecting their first child together. The pair previously worked together on Fosse/Verdon, in which Williams starred and Kail produced and directed. In January, a source told Us Weekly that the couple were excited about adding a little one to their family. They told the publication, “They’re very happy and thrilled to be bringing a baby into the world. They would like to be married by the time that happens." In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Williams and Kail had tied the knot.

According to InTouch Weekly, Williams' 14-year-old daughter Matilda was incredibly excited about her mother's pregnancy and relationship news. A source told the publication, "She loves Thomas and he adores her. They're a perfect match and the pregnancy was the surprise icing on the cake. Michelle's teenaged daughter, Matilda, really likes Thomas and she's over the moon that her mom is happy and about having a sibling, even though the age difference will be quite significant."

Prior to her relationship with Kail, Williams was married to singer-songwriter Phil Elverum (the two later split in April 2019). In a July 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she had married Elverum. The typically private actor explained that she only went public with her relationship with Elverum in the hope that she could help others who have lost loved ones (Williams publicly dealt with the death of her former partner, Ledger, while Elverum's first wife, Genevieve Castree died after a battle with cancer).

"I don't really want to talk about any of it," Williams said at the time. "But there's that tease, that lure, that’s like, What if this helps somebody? What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?" She then issued some advice to others regarding relationships, telling readers, "Don't settle. Don't settle for something that feels like a prison, or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn't feel like love, it's not love."