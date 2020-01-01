Michelle Williams’ Daughter Matilda Reportedly ‘Over the Moon’ for Pregnancy, Engagement News

Michelle Williams’ daughter, Matilda is reportedly very pleased about her mother’s new engagement and pregnancy. Williams is expecting with Thomas Kail, the acclaimed director of Hamilton, and they are planning to get married soon as well. A source told In Touch Weekly that Matilda is “over the moon” about this news.

“She loves Thomas and he adores her,” the insider said of Williams’ 14-year-old daughter. “They’re a perfect match and the pregnancy was the surprise icing on the cake. Michelle’s teenaged daughter, Matilda, really likes Thomas and she’s over the moon that her mom is happy and about having a sibling, even though the age difference will be quite significant.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Williams had Matilda with her late husband Heath Ledger back in 2005, and has kept her romantic life private whenever possible since then. Her pregnancy was first reported by PEOPLE this week, as well as her engagement. So far, official reps for Williams have not commented publicly.

In 2011, Williams told interviewers from The Times that she disliked the press attention following Ledger’s death, which made her feel self-conscious and ultimately interfered with her work, she felt. However, last year she told Vanity Fair that Ledger’s love was still with her to this day, and she has tried to pass it on to Matilda as well.

“I never gave up. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

For those seeking love, Williams gave her advice in that interview as well: “Don’t settle.”

“Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you,” she went on. “If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Williams also accepted that rehashing her loss of Ledger from time to time could have a positive impact on those out there struggling with similar losses, and she was willing to take that role on in pop culture.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it. But what if this helps somebody?” she said at the time. “What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?”

Williams is currently filming Venom 2, which is slated for release in 2020. She has four other projects in the early stages of production and pre-production as well, so it is shaping up to be a busy year for the actress.