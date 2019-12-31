Michelle Williams Reportedly Engaged to ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail, Pregnant With Second Child

Congratulations are in order for Michelle Williams, and for more than one happy bit of news. According to PEOPLE, Williams is reportedly engaged to Hamilton director Thomas Kail and the couple is also expecting their first child together (Williams is the mother of a 14-year-old daughter, Matilda, whom she shared with the late Heath Ledger).

PEOPLE reported that Williams was spotted with Kail in London, where she is filming Venom 2. In photos obtained by the publication, the actor could be seen wearing a diamond ring. Additionally, she was spotted buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

Williams and Kail worked on Fosse/Verdun together. As you’ll recall, Williams won an Emmy award for lead actress for her work on the FX program. In addition to working on Fosse/Verdun and Hamilton, Kail has directed In the Heights and received an Emmy award for his directing work on Grease: Live.

Williams was most recently in a relationship with Phil Elverum, whom she split from in April, per PEOPLE. The pair originally wed in the summer of 2018 in a quiet ceremony attended by their closest friends and family. According to a source “close to the situation,” Williams and Elverum split amicably at the beginning of 2019.

In the past, Williams has been open about her journey to find love. Back in 2018, during an interview with Vanity Fair, the actor even opened up about finding love after the death of Ledger.

“I never gave up on love,” she told the publication. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Williams expressed that she doesn’t necessarily want to share thoughts about her personal life, but that she will for one very specific reason.

“I don’t really want to talk about any of it. But what if this helps somebody?” she said. “What if somebody who has always journeyed in this way, who has struggled as much as I struggled, and looked as much as I looked, finds something that helps them?”

“Don’t settle,” she added. “Don’t settle for something that feels like a prison or is hard, or hurts you. If it doesn’t feel like love, it’s not love.”

Williams has yet to publicly comment on her latest relationship news. But, given how private the actor is when it comes to her personal life, you likely won’t be hearing from the actor anytime soon.