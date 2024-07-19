Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Celebrates After Positive Health Update

Good news for Isabella Strahan. The daughter of football legend turned daytime morning show host, Michael Strahan, has been keeping social media followers abreast of her battle with brain cancer. She was first diagnosed in 2023. And after grueling treatments, which included brain surgery, she announced that she's cancer-free.

The 19-year-old USC student revealed via a YouTube vlog titled, "Goodbye Hospital," that her cancer battle is over. "Great scans, everything was clear. Cancer-free," she said after reviewing her MRI scans at the Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina. "Everything is great. I don't have another doctor's appointment until October."

Despite her happiness, she admits she's sad about leaving the staff who cared for her during her time in the hospital. "I miss my doctors already and everyone who has helped me because they're all so nice," she said. "Like I feel like I'm just saddened today knowing that I wasn't going to be going back for a while 'cause I love them so much."

Her cancer-free discovery came one month after her final chemotherapy treatment. She posted footage of when she got to ring the bell following her final treatment. Her famous dad was also happy about the moment.

While her treatment has not been easy, there have been many special moments, including her meeting her favorite artist, Bryson Tiller. She cried during the meeting before they played a few games together, including building a lego set. "It's Bryson Tiller! You're my favorite person ever... I'm sorry, I usually don't cry like this. It's so nice to meet you," she told the rapper/singer. "He flew in for you, for this," her dad told her, a video was also shared in her YouTube vlog.

Isabella made a quick TikTok video with Tiller. In the clip, she dances to his song "Let 'Em Know" before Tiller comes around the corner and joins her. "Man of my dreams #bestdayever," she captioned the post.