Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Johnson Expecting Fourth Child

Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, are adding to their family. On Monday, Johnson went to Instagram to announce she is having another baby. This will be the fourth child for the legendary swimmer and the 2010 Miss California USA winner as they share sons Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 3. Johnson showed off her baby bump in a photo of her and Johnson at an NFL game. She said the new baby will arrive in 2024.

Phelps and Johnson first met in 2007 and got married in 2016. In 2021, Phelps spoke to PEOPLE about being a parent and talking to his sons about expressing their emotions. "It gives me a lot of hope. I just want them to be as prepared as they can be," Phelps said. "We don't hide from emotions. We teach them that daddy or mommy is having a moment and we need to either give them space or ask if they want a hug. And that's taught them they have permission for their feelings to be heard too."

Phelps, a 28-time Olympic medalist, had an on-again, off-again relationship with Johnson for eight years before getting engaged in 2015. Johnson spoke to Cosmopolitan in 2016 and talked about how the time apart was good for them. "Michael and I both know that had we tried to have a child and get married in the previous time we were together, it probably would not have ended pretty. We both had a lot of growing up to do," Johnson said. "We both had a lot of learning about ourselves to do. I don't think you can be in a good relationship unless you love yourself to the fullest and you want to help the other person become a better person. We definitely needed that time apart to recognize that about ourselves and to appreciate one another."

Johnson also talked about how she took care of planning the wedding as Phelps was getting ready for the 2016 Olympics. "I know Michael well enough to know he doesn't need to partake in the tiny, minuscule decisions," she said. "But I also know him well enough to know that he does want to be involved in what flavor our cake is going to be and what flowers he thinks are ugly and what flowers he thinks are really pretty. I show him pictures and I ask what he thinks and he'll either brush it off, which means he doesn't really care, or he'll give me his opinion."