Michael Buble and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome a Daughter

Michael Bublé is a dad for the third time over! The Canadian singer and wife Luisana Lopilato welcomed their third child and first daughter, Lopilato announced via Instagram on Thursday.

In a black and white photo of their newborn’s tiny hand, Lopilato gushed over their first daughter.

“How to explain that our heart explodes with love? That there’s not enough hours in a day to think about it. I thank God for making us this gift of life and happiness! Because looking in her eyes is looking at heaven itself!” the Argentine actress, 31, wrote in her native Spanish.

“We love you to infinity and beyond. We waited for you not only to grow as a family … you gave us light, hope, you are and will be our souls’ life,” she added.

Bublé, 42, has yet to make the announcement on any of his social media channels.

The latest addition to the Bublé household makes them a family of five, joining big brothers Elias, 2, and Noah, who will turn 5 in August.

Bublé’s representative confirmed in February that the couple was expecting their third child and Lopilata debuted her baby bump on the Juno Awards red carpet in March.

Bublé confirmed the pregnancy onstage while hosting the Juno Awards to cheering crowds. “My wife and I are pregnant with our [baby] number 3,” he beamed. He then blew a kiss to Lopilato in the audience, telling her, “I love you so much, mi amor.”

Bublé waited to talk publicly about the baby’s sex until earlier this month, when he confirmed that they were expecting a baby girl.

“I got my first little girl coming in three weeks, and I’ve actually never said that before in public. I’ve got a daughter coming,” he said on Ireland’s Today FM radio’s The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show, according to ET Canada.

Baby girl’s arrival comes after a difficult and heartbreaking year following Noah’s cancer diagnosis in 2016. Last July, Lopilato revealed that “the worst is over” while discussing her son’s illness on Argentinian TV.

“There were nights I couldn’t sleep, that I prayed to God,” she said. “Because it is a long process — but thank God the worst is over.”

In December, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Noah was “doing very well” more than a year after his diagnosis.

“He’s an energetic little boy!” the source said. They added that the illness has strengthened the family and helped Buble to set his priorities. “Events like this put everything in perspective…There’s no doubt Christmas will be extra special at the Buble household this year.”