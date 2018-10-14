Michael Buble Retiring From Music After Son’s Cancer Battle Changed His ‘Perception of Life’

Michael Bublé said he is walking away from his music career after his son Noah’s arduous battle with cancer.

The singer said in a new interview that his 5-year-old son’s cancer diagnosis changed his “perception of life” and has no continued interest in living under the spotlight.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is my last interview,” Bublé told The Daily Mail in a new interview. “I’m retiring from the business. I’ve made the perfect record and now I can leave at the very top.”

The news comes on the heels of Bublé’s upcoming and now final album, Love, which is set to be released this November.

During the lengthy interview with the publication, Bublé also talked of the emotional toll his life took after Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

“I don’t even know how I was breathing,” he said, adding that Noah’s time in the hospital changed his mindset and priorities. “I didn’t question who I was, I just questioned everything else.”

Bublé, who is married to Argentinean actress Luisana Lopilato, also opened up about making the hospital seem like a home for Noah.

“I never called it the hospital, I called it the fun hotel,” Bublé told the outlet. “And every day I got extra bedsheets and I’d build a tent for Noah. I just made the best of it.”

He added: “It’s been such a difficult exercise. It hurts me, and it hurts to talk about Noah because it’s not my story to tell, it’s his.

“But my whole being’s changed. My perception of life. I don’t know if I can even get through this conversation without crying. And I’ve never lost control of my emotions in public,” he added.

The difficult situation made the singer re-examine his priorities, as he found himself not caring about professional worries.

“The diagnosis made me realize how stupid I’d been to worry about these unimportant things,” he said. “I was embarrassed by my ego, that it had allowed this insecurity.”

The singer also admitted he is staying away from social media and stories about him.

“I decided I’d never read my name again in print, never read a review, and I never have. I decided I’d never use social media again, and I never have,” adding that he got caught up in “celebrity narcissism.”

Buble’s son, Noah, 5, is now in remission. Bublé and Lopilato also share 2-year-old Elias and very recently welcomed baby girl, Vida, in July.