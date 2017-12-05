‘Big Bang Theory’ Actress Melissa Rauch Welcomes Baby Girl

The Big Bang Theory actress Melissa Rauch has given birth to a baby girl.

Rauch broke the news with an Instagram post to her followers.

“I am beyond over the moon to share that our beautiful baby girl, Sadie Rauch, has arrived and our hearts are bursting at the seams with love for her,” Rauch wrote. “I will never take for granted the difficult road it took to get here. To those on that road: I’m sending you so much love today and always.”

Rauch revealed earlier this year that she and husband Winston Rauch were expecting. The couple had previously suffered a miscarriage.

The pregnancy was even written into a Big Bang plotline, with Rauch’s character, Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz, expecting a baby with her husband, Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg).

