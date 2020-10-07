Meghan Trainor Expecting First Child With Husband Daryl Sabara, Share First Ultrasound Photo

✖

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are about to become a family of three, as the pair recently announced that they're expecting their first child together. The couple, who wed in 2018, announced the news during an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday, as PEOPLE noted. Not only did they announce the news on television, but Trainor also posted a photo from her ultrasound on Instagram for all of her fans to see.

"I'm very good as you can tell — it's all Christmas here," Trainor said on the morning program, adding, "But there's other news that I'm dying to tell you and my heart's pounding out of my chest." She then told her husband, "Hit it, Daryl!" Sabara then revealed, "We're pregnant!" The "All About That Bass" singer continued, "We're so excited we couldn't sleep. We've been waiting for so long. I was thinking about who do we tell first and I've told Hoda since I was 19, going to the Today show, 'I will have the most babies in the world.'" She added, "Every time I see you, I'm like, it's going to happen — and it finally happened!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on Oct 7, 2020 at 7:19am PDT

In addition to opening up about their baby news on the Today show, Trainor took to Instagram on Wednesday to showcase an ultrasound photo. The singer got creative with her announcement, as she utilized the photo as a decoration on a Christmas tree amongst other, holiday-appropriate decor. "You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!!" Trainor wrote. "@darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!"

Just as Trainor explained on the Today show, she has been vocal about wanting to start a family with Sabara. The two originally got married in December 2018 following two years of dating. Right before their wedding, Trainor spoke to PEOPLE and noted that she wanted to start a family as soon as possible. "If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!" she told the outlet. "We're ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We're both so excited for it. We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like 'How to take care of an infant.' [Laughs] We're just getting prepared every single day."