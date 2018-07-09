Meghan Trainor Celebrates 2nd Anniversary With Daryl Sabara in Sweet Video

The Four judge Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids actor Daryl Sabara celebrated their two year anniversary on Sunday with a Hawaiian vacation and a pair of touching Instagram posts.

The first, shared by Trainor, showed Sabara helping her with her makeup.

“Never been loved this much by anyone,” Trainor wrote. “Celebrated our 2 year anniversary in paradise. I Love you more than life [Daryl Sabara]. Thank you for being mine and for making sure my make up is always blended perfectly.”

The second post, this time from Sabara, was of the two of them in a selfie while on vacation.

“For two years now, every single day has gotten even better,” Sabara wrote. I love you forever and always. Happy anniversary [Megan Trainor].

The pair also shared photos and videos as they explored the Kualoa Ranch off the coast of O’ahu, which is famously known for being Jurassic Park‘s filming location.

The couple first started dating in July 2016, and Sabara proposed back in December.

“I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life [Daryl Sabara] made all of my dreams come true,” Trainor wrote in her Instagram post announcing the engagement. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy!”

The two talked with Entertainment Tonight in January about the proposal, which Trainor admitted she somewhat saw coming after the two looked at engagement rings together.

“It’s like, ‘Just so you know, this one is my favorite.’ And he was like, ‘But let me have my moment to surprise you.’ And he took his time and had his moment,” Trainor said.

“I was surprised that she was surprised. It’s so hard to surprise her,” Sabara added.

The two also opened up about the possibility of having kids in the future.

“Not soon, not right now. That’s why I’m working on my body,” Trainor responded. “I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to be kids.”

Trainor told Entertainment Tonight in June that the two had finally started planning a wedding, hinting that it could take place in her backyard.