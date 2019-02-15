Meghan Trainor Reveals Valentine’s Day Plans With Husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara tied the knot in December 2018, which means the pair will celebrate their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple on Thursday, Feb. 14. The two have made no secret about their love for one another, and while pretty much every day is Valentine’s Day between these newlyweds, the actual holiday warrants even more special gestures than normal.

“I’m looking at my teddy bear [Sabara] got me right now,” Trainor told PopCulture.com on Thursday. “I had no idea. I’m with him literally 24/7, so when he does stuff like this it totally surprises me still. I think he did this at 3 a.m. last night honestly. I think he had to go when I was asleep. I have three Valentine’s Day cards today because he says, ‘One for each year we’ve been together.’”

“He’s really sappy and really cute like that and a dream come true,” she added of the actor. “I didn’t even get him a card to be honest. I’m a busy gal. But he knows that and he’s like, ‘No, it’s all about you. I’m going to spoil you.’ I’m too lucky.”

While the couple got engaged a year and a half after they started dating, Trainor shared that they knew they were in it for the long haul almost instantly.

“It was just so comfortable,” she recalled. “I think that’s the line that everyone says of you just know when you know. You know how that doesn’t make sense to people? I finally understood that when I was like, ‘Oh, this effortless, this is easy.’ By month one we were talking about living together forever, marriage.”

On Thursday morning, Trainor performed on the TODAY Show with Sabara on hand for moral support. The two are nearly always together, and like many couples in similar situations, Trainor loves feeling like she and her husband are a team.

“It’s really nice having him because he understands my career,” she said. “He knows when I get busy, he gets busy with me. We’re going to the TODAY Show and he knows, ‘Oh, I’m going to be on the Today show,’ so he got dressed, looked good today. It’s nice to feel like I have a partner in crime with me.”

“I’m not tired all by myself,” she joked. “He’s tired with me.”

Also on Thursday, Trainor performed at Bumble’s Valentine’s Day Party, with the networking app hosting the bash to celebrate women making the first move. The 24-hour bash started in New Zealand and ended with a party in Los Angeles, with the event celebrating the “domino effect” that happens when one woman takes that first step.

“I just started learning how cool Bumble is,” Trainor said. “I love how they expanded to not just a dating app, but you can meet new friends on there and you can start communities on there. How they put women first is just so badass.”

In fact, the 25-year-old used Bumble herself before meeting her husband, noting that while many people find love when they aren’t looking for it, that wasn’t exactly the case for her.

“I was trying forever to find Daryl, basically find the one,” she explained. “My dad even was like, ‘If you give up on trying, then he’ll appear.’ That didn’t happen for me. I always tried and then I found him. I told my friend, ‘Hook me up with your nicest friend.’ I found him. I manifested him and I found him, but I was definitely on Bumble right before.”

Making the first move is something Trainor has no problem with, as the confident star has set herself up for success in all areas of her life, including her career, by doing just that.

“You have amazing teams that surround you and help you and guide you, but at the end of the day everything that I do and say is my legacy. I have to look over and see every single thing that happens,” she explained. “A lot of it is, all of it is my idea. I’m more comfortable making decisions and having ideas, and a lot of my ideas come to life, which has been awesome.”

“I feel like when you’re confident and you’re making your own decisions, it really makes life much better,” she continued. “You’re doing stuff that you want to do and you stand up for yourself. That’s when you’re confident and you’re like, ‘Yeah, I made that.’ Not only is it a good feeling, but when you’re right and it’s a good fit and you’re like, ‘Wow, that was because of me,’ it builds up your confidence. It really makes dreams come true. That’s why you got to get what you want done, you know? Yeah, yeah. You’ve got to do it for yourself.”

