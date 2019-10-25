Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Reportedly Announce a Second Royal Pregnancy ‘Very Soon’

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting baby number two? According to Paul Burrell, former assistant of the late Princess Diana, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to formally announce that they are expecting their second child together “very soon.” Such an announcement would come just six months after the royals welcomed son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“I think that Meghan will have a baby very soon,” Burrell told Life & Style. “A. The clock’s ticking. B. She wants at least two children and C. Have you not noticed the way she knots everything in front of her belly and tries to hide her tummy? Could she already be pregnant? If she’s pregnant they’ll have to call it Angola.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Speculation that the couple is expecting was prompted earlier this month when the couple, along with their son, embarked on their first tour as a family, visiting several African countries, including Angola. Royal watches didn’t fail to take note of the fact that Markle not only favored wrap dresses, trench dresses, jumpsuits, and loose-fitting tops, but also rewore several of her maternity clothes. According to Burrell, that all points towards the couple making a very big announcement sometime “very soon.”

“Watch this space. It won’t be long before you hear that Meghan is having another baby,” he said.

For comparison, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children are all several years apart, with Prince George arriving in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and their youngest, Prince Louis, arriving in 2018.

Talk of another royal baby isn’t entirely off the mark, however. In July, just two months after welcoming Archie, Harry opened up about the prospect of growing his family, telling Dr. Jane Goodall in the September issue of British Vogue that he wished to have a “maximum” of two kids.

After marrying at St. George’s Chapel in May of 2018, the Duke and Duchess welcomed their first child on May 6 of this year, baby Archie becoming seventh in line to the British throne.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” a statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” it added.