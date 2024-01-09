Meghan Markle's Mom Reportedly Moves in With Her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, has reportedly moved in with her and Prince Harry out of convenience and a desire to be close to her grandchildren. Last week, a source close to the family told Express that Ragland rarely goes back to her own home, spending most nights at the Sussexes' mansion on Montecito, California. For all intents and purposes, they say she lives with Markle and Prince Harry most of the time.

Markle and Prince Harry moved to the U.S. in 2020 and took up residence in an 18,000-square-foot home in Montecito. Needless to say, they have plenty of space to house Ragland, who reportedly stays in a separate guest house when she is there. The 67-year-old has her own home in Los Angeles, but it is about a three-hour drive from the Sussexes' house and she avoids making the commute as much as possible. An insider said that Ragland decided to set up shop on their property long-term in order to help her daughter and son-in-law through "tough times."

"2023 was a tough year for both Harry and Meghan and Doria has been there for them," the source explained. "Doria looks fighting fit but she's nearly 70 and gets tired of the car rides from her home to see her daughter and grandchildren. It takes nearly three hours to drive one way, so it made sense for her to move into the guesthouse. She now spends more time there than in her own house."

They said that Markle has come to rely on her mother more and more over the past year and count on her to be there. They said that Prince Harry is happy to have her as well, not to mention their children, Archie and Lilibet.

"Doria has really been Meghan's rock over the past year. Not only has she been there for her daughter but has enjoyed helping to look after the grandchildren," they said. "Harry adores her as well and loves having her there. There are times when he needs alone time, so Doria heads over to the guesthouse to make herself scarce when needed."

For Prince Harry, the familial structure that Ragland brings to the house is reportedly quite comforting. The source said: "Doria has basically become the mother of the household. Harry loves to be mothered so he finds Doria being there very refreshing. Harry appreciates the warmth and kindness that Doria brings to the family. He doesn't get that from his side of the family and thinks it important that the children are close with their grandmother."