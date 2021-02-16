Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Reportedly 'Couldn't Be Happier' for Daughter and Prince Harry

✖

Doria Ragland is over the moon after her daughter Meghan Markle announced that she and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together. According to one insider, the soon-to-be parents shared their exciting pregnancy news with Ragland as well as other members of the British royal family "before making the public announcement" on Valentine's Day, and Ragland is more than ready to take on the duty of being a grandmother to two little royals.

Speaking to Closer Weekly just after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who took a step back from their royal duties last year, confirmed they were expecting, a source said Ragland "couldn't be happier." Ragland shares a close bond with her daughter and had traveled to the U.K. just before the May 2019 birth of Markle and Harry’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Now approaching his second birthday, little Archie is said to have a very close relationship with his grandmother, whom he "adores." The source said Ragland and her grandson are "super close," adding that "without a doubt" Ragland will "have the same loving grandmother/grandchild relationship with baby No. 2!"

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

Markle and Harry shared their pregnancy news on Sunday alongside a black and white image of the couple. That image, showing them lounging together on the ground, showed Markle cradling her growing baby bump in a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera, which had been made when she was pregnant with Archie. In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed "that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

The Valentine's Day pregnancy announcement held significant importance, as it was subtly tied to the late Princess Diana. Diana also confirmed her second pregnancy on Valentine's Day in 1984. At the time, she was pregnant with Harry. According to PEOPLE, that pregnancy announcement had first been made by the Palace on Feb. 13, stating that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were "delighted." The news was splashed across headlines on Valentine's Day.

At this time, further details on Markle's pregnancy, including the little one's gender and her due date, have not been revealed. The newest royal will be eighth in line to the British throne, falling behind their big brother, Archie, and Harry, who is sixth in line. The couple's pregnancy announcement came after Markle revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July.