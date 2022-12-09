Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.

"I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus," Doria said in episode three of the series. The first three episodes were released on Dec. 8. "I felt sad that the media would run with this...that he would capitalize, certainly as a parent. No. That's not what you do. That's not parenting," she added. Not a stranger to tabloid fodder herself with the paparazzi trying their hardest to speak with her and dig up any information about her daughter, she chose an alternate route. Of the constant media attention, she said: "I felt unsafe a lot. I can't just go walk my dogs. I can't just go to work. There was always someone there waiting for me."

Thomas has not responded to the remarks in the docuseries as of yet. He and Doria split when Meghan was a toddler.

He first gained notoriety days before Harry and Meghan's 2018 royal wedding when the Mail on Sunday reported that he posed for staged photos featuring him looking at photos of the couple and reading a book about the U.K. He was set to walk Meghan down the aisle, but ultimately, King Charles III did so. He has since claimed he hasn't spoken with Meghan since the ordeal. But it hasn't stopped him from speaking out.