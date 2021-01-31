Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana in Touching Fashion for Baby Archie

✖

While she may not be traveling to visit the royal family with Prince Harry, it's been revealed that Meghan Markle referenced her mother-in-law in an extremely subtle way. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly changed her son Archie's birth certificate, removing her name Rachel Meghan and replacing it with her official title. The move is thought to be a nod to Princess Diana who chose to use her official title "Her Royal Highness Diana Princess of Wales."

The name change happened in June 2019, a month after the royal son's birth. Archie's birth certificate was registered on May 17, 2019, after he was born on May 6. The removal of forenames could also be viewed as a snub to Kate Middleton and Prince William. The change came amid rumors that Prince Harry and his brother were in the midst of a disagreement with their partners. Months later, the couple announced they were resigning from their duties as Royals.

On the amendment, the Queen's former press secretary told the Sun, “Maybe this was an early part of their plan.” “It is extraordinary and raises all kinds of questions about what the Sussexes were thinking,” said Lady Colin Campbell after catching the change. Royal expert Ingrid Seward weighed in adding, “For a royal to change a birth certificate is unprecedented but to remove forenames is remarkable. Perhaps this is another sign they were desperate to do something different to the Cambridges.

The news comes amid reports the Duchess of Sussex would not be accompanying her husband on his trip back to the U.K. Prince Harry is expected to travel sometime in the summer to visit his family as they celebrate Prince Phillip's 100th birthday and the Queen's 95th birthday. "Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip’s big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him," they said. ‘If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion," the source said. "People would only be looking at the 'drama' of it all. Of course, she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least."