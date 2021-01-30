Why Meghan Markle Will Stay in US Amid Prince Harry's UK Return

✖

Prince Harry is expected to travel back to the UK sometime in the summer of 2021, royal sources told Daily Mail, but it seems he'll be making the trip by himself. Sources say it's very "unlikely" the Duchess of Sussex and their son Archie will travel with him. However, firm plans have not been solidified due to the ongoing travel restrictions.

The sixth in line to the thrown is returning to the UK to visit family for the first time after quitting as working royals as they celebrate a few major occasions. The couple was expected to attend Prince Phillip's 100th Birthday celebration and the official celebration for the Queen's 95th birthday. There is also a scheduled unveiling of a statue commissioned in honor of the late Princess Diana, which Prince Harry is also to be present for alongside his brother Prince William. While it was originally planned for both parties to make the trip together, insiders shared Markle's decision to stay in the states is for ‘personal and practical’ reasons. "Harry wants to come back for The Queen and Prince Philip’s big birthdays. But it looks likely it will be just him," they said. ‘If Meghan comes back, the feeling is that it would overshadow the occasion," the source said. "People would only be looking at the 'drama' of it all. Of course, she would be welcome, but a decision not to come would postpone that headache for a while at least."

Those close to the situation stressed that the couple's plans are still tentative and could change at any moment due to the Coronavirus pandemic. "It should be strongly stressed that there is still an element of uncertainty about this because of the unpredictable Covid situation, but the understanding is the duke is more than likely to come back on his own. This is a personal and practical decision by the couple, but it would certainly help officials navigate what is likely to be a fairly tricky situation," they said.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex relocated to North America (first Canada, then California) in 2019 and have since established their businesses in the states. The duo has signed multiple million-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify –– further enforcing their plans to stay in the U.S. Though, according to a source, there have been no hard feelings toward the two for their departure. "Her Majesty made very clear when they left the UK that Harry and Meghan were still much loved members of her own family and would be very welcome to attend family events. That still holds true," the source shared. "Practically, however, it comes with the need for a certain amount of diplomacy. There is still a great deal of distance between Harry and many family members, particularly his brother. No one wants a repeat of the Commonwealth Service."