Meghan Markle Baby Watch: Private Ambulance Spotted ‘Driving Through Windsor’

Royal baby watch is on high alert after an ambulance with a police escort was spotted in Windsor, making many believe that Meghan Markle has gone into labor.

According to BBC reporter Simon McCoy, a “private ambulance with police escort” was “seen driving through Windsor” on Thursday, May 2. Although not outwardly linked to the impending arrival of baby Sussex, the presence of police seemed to suggest tight security, which is expected with the arrival of a new royal.

As royal fans will recall, Windsor is also the location of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new residence, Frogmore Cottage. The couple had officially moved into the Windsor Estate-located residence in April in anticipation of the arrival of their first child.

Given the location, it has widely been speculated that Markle would give birth at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, England, which is located just 15 miles from Frogmore Cottage. Although not the traditional birthing suite at St.Mary’s Lindo Wing, Frimley Park does have a royal connection, as it was the location where Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie Wessex, welcomed their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

As royal baby watch continues, it had been reported on April 29 that the maternity team at the hospital had been placed on standby, as the duchess was set to go into labor any day now.

“She’s been preparing for the birth – she wants it to be as natural as possible – and so has been practising hypnobirthing and breathing techniques with Harry,” a source said.

“She is taking medical advice daily and she and Harry are very flexible and will be guided by their team,” the source added. “When she goes into labour, she wants to remain at home for as long as possible but she’s in a situation where if something did go wrong and she had to be whisked to hospital, she would be.”

Although all signs seem to point that Markle is in labor and baby Sussex will be here within a matter of hours, a palace source told Fabulous Digital that Markle has “categorically not given birth,” according to The Sun.

This would not be the first time that royal fans were thrown in to a tizzy at the sight of an ambulance near Frogmore Cottage. An ambulance spotted near the residence on April 26 had many believing that the duchess had gone into labor, though those believes were later squashed after it was confirmed that he ambulance had nothing to do with Markle.

“South Central Ambulance Service will continue to care for all patients in Windsor in the usual way,” South Central Ambulance Service confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE. “It is not possible to comment on the general movement of ambulances around the Windsor area and patient confidentiality must be respected at all times. Furthermore, we do not comment on operational matters relating to members of the Royal Household.”

Despite the multiple false scares and waves of excitement, it is likely that baby Sussex will be here within the week, as many of the royals have scheduled obligations to tend to on and after Tuesday, May 7.