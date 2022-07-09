Megan Fox Sends Ex Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Sweet Gift After They Welcomed Baby Boy

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess recently welcomed their first child together. The exciting news has everyone celebrating, including Green's ex-wife, Megan Fox. TMZ reported that Fox sent a sweet gift to Green and Burgess to celebrate their bundle of joy, son Zane Walker Green.

According to the publication, Fox sent Green and Burgess a bouquet of white flowers along with a card that read, "Congratulations Brian and Sharna." The outlet noted that the couple was thrilled with the gesture and that it's clear that all parties involved are on good terms with one another. Interestingly enough, TMZ did point out that the flower arrangement and card were only from Fox and that her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, did not sign the gift.

It's not entirely surprising that Fox sent over a present to her former husband, with whom she shares three sons, and his new partner. After all, they have been on good terms for quite some time. Soon after Green and Burgess went public with their romance, Fox commented on a photo of the pair that they shared on Instagram with, "Grateful for Sharna." More recently, during an episode of The Viall Files podcast, Burgess revealed that she reached out to Fox shortly after she began dating Green. The Dancing With the Stars pro explained that the gesture went a long way with the actor.

"I'd love to reach out and say, 'Hey, I'm around your kids all the time, if you ever want to know anything about me or if you ever want to get coffee, let me know. If there is any way I can support you in being part of this situation, let me know,'" Burgess recalled. "And I think she really appreciated that, she said 'thank you,' and she's thanked me for being great with her kids, too."

Burgess and Green welcomed their first child together, son Zane, on June 28. On Instagram, the professional dancer posted a photo of herself cradling her newborn alongside a moving caption about her motherhood journey. Her message read, in part, "I don't yet have words that can do this justice. I know I look at him and well up with tears at how cracked wide open my heart is and how deeply and unconditionally I love him. I know I'll never be the same again, ever. I realize I never knew love of this kind or capacity existed and it's beautifully overwhelming to process."