Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Defends Megan Fox Over 'Stupid' Criticism

Vanessa Marcil isn't here for any criticism of Megan Fox. The former fiancée of Brian Austin Green jumped to defend her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star's ex-wife after an online troll called the Transformers star "the furthest thing from who women should look up to" in the comments of a video Marcil posted last month celebrating her.

"Life is about the long game," responded Marcil, who shares 22-year-old son Kassius with Green, in a May 5 post. "We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you. We are both women and neither of us asked to be looked up to. We are also strangers to you so you see us both through a lens." The General Hospital star, 55, continued of her own relationship with Fox, who shares kids Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with Green, "We do share children and our children love each other."

Alongside her initial screenshot, Marcil wrote a lengthy note about women supporting women alongside screenshots of negative comments people made about Fox, 37. "FEMALE TRIBE – Are y'all really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s-t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores????" Marcil said. "How many men do y'all know who AREN'T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him."

She continued, "While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/deadbeat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are cheating on you literally or they are addicted to porn while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights. If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities."

Marcil concluded with a question for her followers, imploring them, "Ask yourself – Do you give the same grace to women as you do our men? Think before you answer... and answer honestly."

Marcil and Green, 50, dated during their time on 90210, getting engaged in 2001 before splitting two years later. In 2004, Fox and Green met on the set of Hope & Faith, and the two would go on to marry in 2010. In November 2020, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green, and the Jennifer's Body actress began dating Machine Gun Kelly that same year.