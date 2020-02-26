Mariah Carey Helps Daughter Monroe With Her High Notes in Adorable TikTok Video

Popstar Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe, have been having fun with TikTok. Tuesday morning, Carey tweeted out a link to the clip, which showed her daughter appearing to belt out some high notes. As Entertainment Tonight noted, it appears that her daughter is singing in her mom’s signature falsetto, the camera soon reveals Carey nearby, who tells her daughter “What? You said do the high note!”

The video came posted as a response to a tweet from the @PopCulture2000s account, which talked about Carey’s 1993 performance on MTV’s Unplugged that refuted critics at the time that claimed she couldn’t hit those high notes in a live setting.

Monroe and her twin brother, Moroccan, are Carey’s kids has with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Thought the couple divorced in 2017, Carey was pulled into the long-running feud between Cannon and rapper Eminem. In fact, Carey’s Twitter account was hacked over the New Year, with many tweets directed squarely at Detroit’s native rapper.

It was an unfortunate end to the holiday season, which kicked off in October with Carey announcing the “All I Want for Christmas” tour to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the new holiday classic. In November, she also released a new cut of the song’s video, which included loads of previously unseen footage. She also kicked off the event with a tweet that had a video commemorating the end of Halloween with the beginning of the holiday season, complete with a call from Santa Claus himself.

“It’s so funny, somebody was just asking me, ‘What were you doing 25 Christmases ago?’” she told USA Today in November. “I would probably say somebody was giving me a bottle and they were singing me a sweet lullaby Christmas tune. Because I was just one year old, so I don’t know! It’s very much like I live in the land of the Tooth Fairy and Santa Claus.”

“I don’t acknowledge time, I don’t know what it is,” Carey added. “I rebuke it!”

Despite (or because of) the fact that the song is still a staple of the holiday season, it also recently topped a list of the most annoying Christmas songs.

In the aftermath of the 2019 holiday season, Carey caught the eye of her Instagram followers in January after she posted a series of photos where she sported a gold sequin dress, and later went swimming in it. While most appreciated her dress when photographed on land, not as many people were in love with it as a choice of swimwear.