Married ‘Suits’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Stars Announce Pregnancy

A Pretty Little Liars star is expecting another baby with a Suits star.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their third child.

In a post reflecting on her 40th birthday, Bellisario shared a video of the festivities that included a behind-the-scenes look at a photoshoot showing off her growing baby bump. And in the caption after thanking some very important people in her life, including Adams, the actress wrote, “Here comes a new decade and a whole new human to go with it.”

Adams, on the other hand, posted a photo of Bellisario and her baby bump alongside a lengthy and sweet message for their baby. “We don’t know your name yet,” he wrote. “We don’t know your gender. We don’t know what your smile looks like or what your first laugh will do to our hearts. We don’t what will make you laugh or cry or what food you will fall in love with first. We don’t know what will scare you or how you’ll learn to overcome it. We don’t know what kind of music will make you want to move or what kind of clothes you’ll reach for when your arms are strong enough to grab them.”

“We don’t know exactly what kind of gymnastics our hearts will do when we get to hold you for the first time,” he continued. “We’ve been here before but we’ve never been here with you and so we really know nothing at all. Almost nothing. What we do know is that we have an infinite supply of love waiting for you. Love, laughter, tears, dance parties, lullabies and lessons. We’ll show you some stuff but you will teach us everything else. We don’t know much but we know there is nothing we want to be more than your parents. It’s a strange stage you’re about to walk out on but we’ll be right there with you for the whole terrifying wonderful and beautiful show. Thanks for choosing us. We will always choose you. Soon…”

Adams and Bellisario met and started dating in 2009 when they were cast in the play Equivocation. While they briefly broke up, they got back together after Adams guest starred on Pretty Little Liars in 2010. The two tied the knot in December 2016 in Santa Barbara. They (currently) have two daughters: Aurora, born in 2018, and Elliot, born in 2021.