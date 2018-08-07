‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Troian Bellisario and ‘Suits’ Star Patrick J. Adams Pregnant With First Baby

Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario has a pretty little one on the way.

According to E! News, Troian Bellisario, 32, is expecting her first child with husband Patrick J. Adams, 36.

While the couple has not made an official announcement or commented on the rumors and their social media platforms have remained silent on the subject, instead focusing on the upcoming release of Clara, the movie that they co-star in, speculation that they were expecting was first sparked in late May. While vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, photographers spotted Bellisario covering up what appeared to be a small baby bump.

Just months later, Adams, who portrayed Meghan Markle’s on-camera husband in Suits, revealed that he and Bellisario had babies on the mind.

“We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right,” Adams told Entertainment Tonight in July when asked about having children. “You know, we’re not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next.”

The couple, who began dating in 2009 after co-starring in the play Equivocation, tied the knot in December 2016 after getting engaged in 2014.

Bellisario and Adams said “I do” in a summer-camp themed ceremony in Santa Barbara, California in front of family and friends, including Bellasario’s Pretty Little Liars co-stars Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Tyler Blackburn, Lulu Brud, and Keegan Allen, as well as Adams’ Suits co-star Brendan Hines.

The rustic wedding included guests arriving in massive white school buses instead of limos as well as small white tents, which served as sleeping accommodations for guests.

Following the wedding, the two are said to have honeymooned in Australia.

The couple was last spotted together in England, where they attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel on May 19.