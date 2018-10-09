‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Troian Bellisario Gives Birth to Baby Girl

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario is a new mom!

Bellisario, who portrayed Spencer Hastings on the Freeform series, welcomed her first child with husband Patrick J. Adams, with Adams making the announcement Monday on his Instagram account.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier,” Adams captioned the photo of the couple’s newborn daughter holding onto his finger. “Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

Bellisario also shared the same image to her Instagram account, penning a sweet message about her family’s newest addition.

“I cannot express how grateful I am,” she wrote. “To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love. To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives. I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Entertainment Tonight learned in August that the couple, who tied the knot in December of 2016 in a summer-camp themed ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, were expecting their first child together, though neither Bellisario nor Adams made an official announcement regarding the pregnancy.

At the Broken Star premiere, Adams revealed that he and Bellisario did have children on the mind and had discussed the possibility of starting a family together.

“We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right,” Adams said. “You know, we’re not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next.”

Bellisario and Adams began dating in 2009 after co-starring in the play Equivocation and became engaged in 2014. They were last spotted together attending the May 19th royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel.