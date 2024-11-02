Margot Robbie Gives Birth to First Child

Margot Robbie is officially a mom! The Barbie actress, 34, welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. The news broke on Nov. 7, 2024, about a baby boy who is unnamed for the moment, but no birthdate has been shared either.

Robbie has been rocking several maternity looks while out and about in Santa Monica and other parts of Los Angeles. Many knew that the new addition would arrive sooner than later, with The Daily Mail reporting that the actress had gone into labor about two weeks ago, slightly before her due date.

Robbie’s pregnancy was confirmed by multiple outlets in July, and the Oscar-nominated actress displayed her growing baby bump when she and her husband stepped out for a PDA-filled day at Wimbledon just a few days later.

Margot Robbie attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 12, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She’s chosen to stay out of the spotlight largely since then, appearing on her first red carpet since her pregnancy confirmation on Sept. 9. The Wolf of Wall Street star looked chic in a gray, ankle-length gown as she posed for photos at the Los Angeles premiere of comedy-drama My Old Ass, which she co-produced with her husband through their LuckyChap Entertainment company.

The Aussie actress had been spending time in Los Angeles awaiting the birth of her firstborn since then, an insider told PEOPLE on Oct. 15. “Margot absolutely can’t wait,” the source continued, adding that Robbie and Ackerley “wanted to be parents for a really long time, and are so happy.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley attend the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 18, 2024, in London, England. (Getty Images)

“She looks amazing,” added the source. “She’s usually one of the hardest working actresses in Hollywood. She seems to enjoy some downtime from filming now though.” Despite all the baby preparations, Robbie was still “working a bit,” and loved “staying busy” through her pregnancy.

The star currently has numerous projects currently in development, including, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, also starring Colin Farrell and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The film, slated for a May 9, 2025, release, is billed as a tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them.