Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Expecting Baby No. 3 Together

Congratulations are in order for Macklemore! The 37-year-old "Thrift Shop" rapper is expecting his third child with wife Tricia Davis. Davis, who shares daughters Sloane Ava Simone, 5, and Colette Koala, 3, with the singer, made the exciting announcement on her Instagram account Sunday night, giving a first glimpse at her growing baby bump.

The pregnancy announcement was shared to Davis' Instagram story. Davis shared the exciting news with a new selfie, which showed her sitting down and wearing a floral top as she smiled for the camera. Her hand rested atop her baby bump. While she revealed few details, such as whether she is expecting a baby girl or a baby boy, she did hint at her due date, captioning the image, "Summer baby" alongside a sun emoji. You can see the photo on PEOPLE by clicking here. At this time, Davis has not shared any further updates, and Macklemore has not shared the exciting news to his own account.

The announcement came less than a month after the soon-to-be mom of three shared a family photo in which she kept her midsection hidden. It also follows Colette's third birthday. To mark the special occasion at the time, Macklemore shared a touching tribute to his youngest child, who is affectionately nicknamed Coco. In the post, he admitted, "I don't want her to grow."

"It's Coco's bday. She said 'Daddy you better rep me on the gram one time for my born day and let the internetz know'... So I listened," he wrote. "I love this girl like nothing else. My lil twin. My golfing partner, animal lover, fastest scooter'r, hilarious, nurturing, determined and just an overall boss. My baby turning 3. I don't want her to grow. But alas, time does what time does. Happy B-Day Colette Koala. I think I'm your biggest fan."

Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, and Davis quietly tied the knot in the summer of 2015 and welcomed their first child about two months prior. Little Colette joined the family in March 2018. With their third child on the way, Macklemore has sung nothing but praise for his wife, sharing a sweet Mother's Day tribute to her back in May. In that post, he called David "the best mother," adding, "I love who you are. I love your boundless creativity and limitless imagination with our children. I admire your selflessness and ability to constantly show up for others. You have passed down humor, compassion, grit, empathy and the spirit of wonder."