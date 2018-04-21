Macklemore and Wife Tricia Davis Welcome Second Child

Macklemore and his wife, Tricia Davis, have just revealed that they had their second child at the end of March.

The 34-year-old rapper made the announcement during a radio appearance on Spin 1038 in Ireland. When hosts Nathan O’Reilly and Nick Karkazis asked Macklemore how he spent his St. Patrick’s Day, he hesitated at first.

“To be honest… I haven’t said this publicly yet,” he began. “I spent it in the hospital. With my brand new daughter who was born right before St. Patrick’s Day.”

Macklemore and David have a 2 1/2-year-old daughter as well named Sloane Ava Simone. The rapper famously had her name tattooed on his chest.

Still, despite the radio reveal, neither Macklemore nor Davis have discussed the baby publicly on social media or elsewhere. Reporters at PEOPLE reached out to Macklemore‘s reps, but got no response.

The couple got married in the summer of 2015, about two months after their first daughter was born. At that point, he was already a household name thanks to his hit song “Thrift Shop,” which reached number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 2013.

It helped propel him to a Grammy in 2014 as well, though he famously felt some guilt about that win, believing it rightfully belonged to Kendrick Lamar. Macklemore posted a screen shot of his outgoing text after the award show, telling Lamar: “You got robbed.”

“I wanted you to win. You should have. It’s weird and sucks that I robbed you. I was gonna say that during the speech. Then the music started playing during my speech, and I froze. Anyway, you know what it is. Congrats on this year and your music. Appreciate you as an artist and as a friend. Much love.”

Since then, the rapper has charged headlong into fatherhood, becoming one of the most beloved dads on Instagram. He frequently posts photos and video clips alongside his toddler daughter. In December of 2016, he told PEOPLE that he is working hard to make sure she isn’t raised by TV.

“I don’t want to raise my daughter in a world where that is her norm,” he said. “I want that to be a special treat on top of something else, but I don’t want that to be just the go-to default – stick [her] in front of a screen.”

Macklemore is still touring in Europe in support of Gemini, his 2017 record.