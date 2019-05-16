‘Little People, Big World’ Parents Tori and Zach Roloff Give Health Update on Baby Jackson

With another baby on the way, Zach Roloff and wife Tori Roloff are grateful that 2-year-old son Jackson is growing up happy and healthy so far.

The Little People, Big World parents talked with Us Weekly recently about their firstborn, revealing that despite his dwarfism, Jackson hasn’t struggled so far when it comes to his health.

“Thank the Lord, Jackson hasn’t really had any significant [health problems],” Zach told the publication earlier this month. “He’s had a couple ear infections, which can be common with dwarfism. There’s a lot of potentials, but for now it’s too early to tell. We actually have the same pediatrician for him that was my pediatrician growing up, so that’s been really nice because he’s familiar with dwarfism and those things. In Portland, [it’s] a little harder to find a pediatrician that has that experience with dwarfism.”

That doesn’t mean the two aren’t staying on top of things that could potentially become problems.

“We have a sleep study coming up this next month for him that you’re supposed to get, apparently,” Zach continued, “That’s the standard if your kid has dwarfism, but we don’t foresee any problems. That’s coming up in a couple weeks.”

Tori added of their family’s luck, “We’ve been really blessed with his health for sure.”

The TLC couple will be adding another baby — a little girl — to their family come November, they revealed Monday on social media.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori wrote in the caption of a picture featuring Jackson in a “Big Brother” shirt at what appears to be a sex reveal photo shoot. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Sister-in-law Audrey Roloff, who shares 1-year-old daughter Ember with Zach’s twin Jeremy, wrote of the new baby in the family, “Wahoooooo CANT WAIT FOR THE GIRLSIES TO HANGGGGG I’m so happy for you Tori.”

“Grandpa is hitting the lotto,” Zach’s dad Matt Roloff added in the comments.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC