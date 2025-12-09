‘Landman’ Actress Reveals She’s Pregnant

One Landman actress is pregnant.

Kayla Wallace shared on Instagram that she and her husband, Kevin McGarry, are expecting their first child.

“We can’t wait to meet you baby,” Wallace captioned a photo of the two of them standing in front of their Christmas tree and showing off her bump. “Premiering in 2026.” Wallace, 32, and McGarry, 40, first met on the set of the Hallmark series When Calls the Heart when they both joined in Season 6. While McGarry is still starring on the romance drama, which was just renewed for Season 14, as Nathan Grant, Wallace’s Fiona Miller was written off ahead of Season 11 due to scheduling conflicts.

McGarry confirmed their relationship status on Instagram in 2020 with several polaroids of the two of them. In a joint Instagram post in December 2022, they revealed their engagement, with McGarry confirming in September 2024 during a panel appearance at the annual Hearties Family Reunion fan event that he and Wallace had indeed gotten married. In a video from the event, the panel host pointed out McGarry’s ring, and he said it was not a prop.

Plenty of Wallace’s famous friends took to the comments to congratulate the happy couple, including her When Calls the Heart co-star Erin Krakow, who affectionately commented, “I can’t wait to snuggle this little McGarry!!!” Fellow WCTH star Pascale Hutton said, “Huge congratulations!!! (Also-love the pic).” Landman star Michelle Randolph simply said, “AHHHHHH” with a red heart emoji, while Hallmark’s Queen of Christmas Lacey Chabert wrote, “The most wonderful news! So happy for you!!!” with four red hearts.

Wallace and McGarry were all smiles on the red carpet for Landman’s Season 2 premiere last month, with Wallace showing off her growing baby bump. She posted some photos from the event on Instagram and recalled a sweet moment on the carpet. “One of the many highlights: while Kevin and I were on the carpet, one photographer said ‘The 3 of you, look over here!’”

Between Baby McGarry and Landman’s growing success on Paramount+ for the second season, Wallace has a lot to celebrate. And now she and her husband have much more to look forward to in the new year, aside from the remaining episodes of Season 2 and Season 13 of When Calls the Heart.