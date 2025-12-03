Fan-Favorite Hallmark Show Renewed for New Season, Major Star to Return

Hope Valley is not going anywhere any time soon.

Deadline reports that the fan-favorite Hallmark Western romance drama When Calls the Heart has been picked up for a 14th season.

News comes ahead of Season 13’s premiere in January. Production on Season 14 is set to begin sometime next year, with the season premiering in 2027. Based on Janette Oke’s novel of the same name, When Calls the Heart follows a cultured, early-1900s schoolteacher who leaves her comfortable world in the city for a new life in a frontier town. The series stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Jack Wagner, Chris McNally, Pascale Hutton, and Kavan Smith. Additionally, former star Lori Loughlin will be making her anticipated return as Abigail Stanton, appearing in six of the 12 episodes.

(Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties,” said Michelle Vicary, Head of Programming, Hallmark Media. “At its core, the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity, and connection, which is also the central theme of When Calls the Heart. We felt that Season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series.”

Loughlin starred in the first six seasons of When Calls the Heart as Abigail Stanton, before ultimately being written off the show following her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. The show played it off as Abigail having to travel back east to take care of her sick mother, but she has since reprised the role in the second season of spinoff series When Hope Calls. What will bring Abigail back to Hope Valley for a multi-episode arc has not yet been revealed, but it should be entertaining to see what happens.

Meanwhile, When Calls the Heart Season 13 kicked off filming over the summer and concluded at the end of October. Hallmark announced in November that the new season would be premiering on Sunday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET, so Hearties won’t have to wait much longer to see what happens next in Hope Valley. Whether these episodes set up Abigail’s return is hard to tell, but at the very least, there will still be much to look forward to with When Calls the Heart. Season 14 premieres in 2027 only on Hallmark Channel.