Kylie Jenner Cuddles With ‘Angel Baby’ Stormi in First Full Mother-Daughter Photo

Kylie Jenner is embracing her role as new mom!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member has been laying low since giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s first baby, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1. But Thursday, Jenner took to Instagram to post her first full photo of her holding Stormi in honor of the little girl’s one-month anniversary.

“My angel baby is 1 month old today,” the 20-year-old captioned a photo of her holding Stormi, who is facing towards mom while clad in a white fuzzy onesie. Jenner, on the other hand, is wearing a comfy chic camo print sweatsuit with vintage white tennis shoes.

Scott also posted a tribute to his little girl on Snapchat Thursday.

“My lil mama 1 month today,” he wrote on top of an adorable Snapchat: a close-up of Stormi’s sweater that reads “DADDY” inside a red heart.

“Her favorite unit of course,” Scott joked, most likely referring to “parental unit.”

Jenner only announced on Feb. 3, two days after giving birth, that she had even been pregnant in the first place, citing the emotional and physical health of both her and her baby.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Since then, the Life of Kylie star has revealed a few things about Stormi, releasing a few images of the baby’s hand and foot.

On Feb. 21, she revealed that the little girl “looks just like me when I was a baby,” on Twitter, adding that both mom and baby were doing “good.”

“Still staring at her all day,” she continued.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder appears to be focusing her energy on being a mom right now, but has been having a little help during the baby’s first days.

A new report from PEOPLE released Tuesday reveals Jenner has multiple assistants and nannies helping her raise her baby.

“With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom,” a source told the magazine. “She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner