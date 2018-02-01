Kylie Jenner Has Name Picked For Her Daughter

Kylie Jenner is ready for the birth of her baby later this month.

The allegedly pregnant Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member is expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott in February, but don’t expect to see her back in the limelight anytime soon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She very much enjoys being out of the spotlight and can’t wait to spend quiet time with the baby,” a source told PEOPLE Thursday. “She doesn’t seem in any rush to get back to a more public life.”

And while Jenner “has a baby name” picked out, the insider revealed, “She is not selling baby pictures.”

The 20-year-old mom-to-be is also preparing for her baby by readying up her nursery.

The baby girl’s room is going to be “pink, pink and pink,” according to the insider, who spoke to PEOPLE. A moving company was recently spotted carrying a crib and other furniture and supplies into Jenner’s house, preparing it for the new arrival.

But privacy is also clearly important to the Life of Kylie star, who has been totally out of the public eye since news broke that she was expecting. She’s reportedly even planning to build a compound to protect her new family once the baby is born.

Jenner was spotted at a construction site on Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight reports, and was joined by mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods at the 7-acre Hidden Hills, California site.

According to a source, Jenner is “looking for a quieter life, and wants to buy land to build a compound.”

“Kylie wants to build a farm, garden and have a horse stable,” the insider said. “Even a pregnant Kylie is all business.”

Whether Scott will be a part of this quieter life is yet to be seen. The couple has been rumored to be on the outs as the rapper tours nationwide, but a source tells PEOPLE that the two are very much still together.

But the two won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon, a source added.

“They have no plans to get married, or even engaged,” they said. “Kylie expects to rely mostly on her family for help and she seems fine with that.”

“It’s not anything that Kylie seems to be focused on,” the insider added.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner