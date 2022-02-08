Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reveal When Baby Boy’s Name Will be Revealed, but Fans Think It’s Been Spoiled

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have announced the birth of their second child on Sunday, but they’re holding off on revealing his name for the time being. According to PEOPLE, Jenner and Scott have already chosen a name for their little one. Although, fans seem to think that they’ve already figured this name mystery out thanks to some interesting social media comments.

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott, who are also parents to 4-year-old Stormi, will share the news about their son’s name when they’re “ready.” They added that the couple “picked a name together.” As for when they’ll share this information with the public, the insider shared that the reveal will come “in a few days” and added that Jenner “wants to make sure she loves the name.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While many are eagerly awaiting to hear what Jenner and Scott named their son, some believe that they’ve already figured out the name that the couple chose. E! News reported that some fans took notice of the comments that some of Jenner’s family and friends left on her birth announcement Instagram post. Kris Jenner called her grandson “Angel Pie,” while Kim Kardashian commented with both an angel and heart emoji. Jenner’s good friend Stassie Karanikolaou also commented, “Angel baby.” Could it be that Jenner and Scott named their son “Angel” to go along with the angelic commentary?

Thanks to all of these comments, and the newborn’s special birthdate of 2/2/2022, some fans believe that the little one’s name will have some kind of heavenly tie. Of course, these comments could have simply been touching on the fact that the newborn’s birthdate is a pretty special one. E! News noted that the date is considered to be an angel number, a repetitious sequence of numbers that can have a special significance.

Jenner announced her baby news on Sunday via Instagram. She posted a black and white photo of Stormi holding her little brother’s hand. The reality star kept her caption for the post simple, writing her child’s birthday and a blue heart emoji. While they didn’t confirm their child’s sex at the time, a rep for Jenner confirmed a day later that she “had a boy” in early February. In a lovely coincidence, the couple’s son was born one day after Stormi’s birthday.