Kris Jenner Reportedly Helping Kylie Jenner With Baby Stormi

After welcoming daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1 with boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner is reportedly relying on her mother, Kris Jenner, more than ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch has reportedly been helping out the new mom over the past few weeks.

“Kris has been spending a lot of time at Kylie’s house since she came home with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly on Monday. “Kylie has been a natural at being a mother. However, it has been overwhelming, and Kylie has relied on Kris during these first days at home with Stormi.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 20-year-old first-time mom has also reportedly hired a baby nurse to assist with taking care of her bundle of joy, says the insider. Meanwhile, Kris, 62, is dishing out words of wisdom from her own motherhood experiences.

“Kris is providing advice and, of course, an extra set of hands to help with Stormi,” the source said.

Kylie has already been spotted out and about in Los Angeles after returning home from the hospital, making for her first public sightings in months — but still plans on keeping her motherhood journey out of the spotlight, much like how she handled her pregnancy.

“She is extremely protective and she is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” a source told Us Weekly last week. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed. All Kylie wants is for her privacy to be protected right now and [she] is pretty demanding about that at this time.”

As soon as reports surfaced about Kylie’s pregnancy in September, she spent the rest of her pregnancy out of the spotlight, making an effort not to be seen in public and even “going dark” on social media except to post about her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

She finally announced baby Stormi’s arrival via social media on Feb. 4, along with a post apologizing to fans for “keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” referencing her decision to keep her pregnancy private. She added, “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

While Scott has reportedly been very involved in co-parenting Stormi with Kylie, sources close to the couple say they have no plans to move in together or get engaged anytime soon.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

“They’re not in a rush,” the source added. “They’re just enjoying their little family.”

According to the report, Scott “has been great” with baby Stormi, and is “very sweet with his daughter.”