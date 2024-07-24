Kate Tomas Addresses Misogyny She's Encountered Since She Started Dating Andrew Garfield

Tomas said she was not prepared 'for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly.'

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend, Kate Tomas, an author, podcast host, and self-described "spiritual mentor," has opened up about the wave of misogyny she's faced since their relationship became public knowledge in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Tomas, 42, expressed her frustration with the public's tendency to overshadow her professional achievements with her romantic life. "It's frustrating that no matter how accomplished or impactful a woman is, it's always going to be more interesting if they are in a relationship with a man," she remarked. "I don't want to sit under anybody's shadow."

The spotlight on Tomas intensified after she and Garfield were spotted hand-in-hand in Malibu last March, seemingly on a double date with musician Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham. Since then, Tomas has found herself thrust into a world of intense scrutiny and invasive media attention.

Addressing the paparazzi's tactics, Tomas revealed, "They will take maybe 150 pictures, then they choose the four where you look worst." She went on to criticize the "misogynistic nature" of the public's interest, noting how it often manifests in "criticism of how a woman looks" and "what [she] does for work."

The intrusion into her personal life has reached alarming levels, with tabloid journalists reportedly approaching her neighbors for character assessments. In response to inquiries about whether she's "a good person," Tomas stated, "I don't care."

Tomas, who recently ended her fourth marriage, has taken a stand against societal expectations placed on women. She proudly sports a tattoo reading "f— politeness," rejecting the notion that women should "please others over their own safety."

The public reaction to her relationship with Garfield has been particularly harsh. On her podcast, The Friday Emails, Tomas shared the backlash she's received: "F—ing hell, nothing could prepare me for having literally thousands of women telling me I'm ugly, I'm unattractive, I'm less than in every conceivable way."

Tomas, who holds a doctorate and works as a spiritual advisor, was even questioned about using witchcraft to attract Garfield. A philosopher with two degrees from Oxford and a self-described professional witch, according to Tomas' website, she "teaches a combination of ancient and modern spiritual practices and rituals that engage your entire being, so that you can build a life of liberation and meaning." Garfield, known for guarding his private life, has previously been linked to model Alyssa Mille, his Amazing Spider-Man co-star Emma Stone, singer Rita Ora, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.