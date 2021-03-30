Kirsten Dunst Pregnant With Baby No. 2 With Jesse Plemons

✖

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are expanding their family! The Spider-Man actress, 38, revealed that she is pregnant and expecting her second child on the cover of W Magazine Tuesday, showing off her baby bump in a photoshoot directed by Sofia Coppola. Sharing the cover with actresses Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones, Dunst looks glowing as she wears a form-fitting ivory lace gown and other opulent outfits in photos taken by Zoë Ghertner in a Beverly Hills home.

Dunst joked of capturing the cover shoot while pregnant, "Every shot was on the floor. I was like, 'I can't get up.' I felt like Urkel." The Bring It On actress is already mom to 2-year-old son Ennis, whom she welcomed with Plemons in 2018 after the expectant couple met in 2016 on the set of Fargo. In September, the pair opened up to The New York Times about how they fell in love, beginning to date more than a year after they first became co-stars. "I knew that she would be in my life for a long time," Plemons, 32, told the paper.

The two first found a connection working together and through late nights rehearsing lines, they revealed, as well as their shared past as child stars. "We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors," Dunst said of their commonalities, "and we both made it out okay."

In January 2017, the couple got engaged, and a year and a half later, Dunst gave birth to their son. The Melancholia actress kept her first pregnancy largely private, only revealing that she was expecting in the Fall/Winter portrait series for Rodarte, cradling her baby bump in the look book for the brand in a similar move to her recent announcement.

In August 2019, Plemons and Dunst brought son Ennis to his first official public event as the little boy attended his mother's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. During the tribute to Dunst's career, Plemons gushed over how wonderful of a person his fiancée is. "Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I've also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work," he said at the time. "Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It's for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are."