Kirsten Dunst’s Son Ennis Makes Rare Public Appearance During Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Kirsten Dunst was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, and she brought her son along for the ride. The actress tends to keep her private life to herself, so fans rarely see young Ennis. On Tuesday, however, he looked right at home in front of the camera.

Dunst was given her rightful place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, honoring her decades of work in the industry. She was joined by supportive friends and family, including her partner Jesse Plemons and their son, Ennis.

In photos from the event, he can be seen wearing a matching blue dress shirt and baseball hat, with navy blue slacks on as well. The toddler wore blue sneakers and a broad smile, greeting the cameras with all the professional warmth that made his mother famous.

Ennis was born on May 3, 2018, making him one of Hollywood’s youngest A-list kids. He is Dunst’s first and only child, shared with Plemons, whom she began dating in 2016.

Plemons gave a heartfelt speech at the star ceremony on Tuesday, bringing Dunst and many others in attendance close to tears. He told the story of meeting Dunst for the first time at the Los Angeles International Airport, and falling in love at first sight.

“I looked into her eyes and saw the beautiful, sweet, unguarded, welcoming, human being that she is. It was truly in an instant,” he said. “You are my everything, and I never thought I would have a partner that understands me the way that you do.”

As for her Hollywood credit, many see this award for Dunst as overdue. The actress has been working professionally since 1989, when she was just 7 years old. However, to her frustration, she is still often tied to those early credits, in spite of the work she has in the years since. In an interview with Larry Flick on Sirius XM this week, she discussed that discrepancy.

“I’ve never been nominated for anything. Maybe like, twice for a Golden Globe when I was little and one for Fargo,” Dunst said. “I always feel like nobody — I don’t know, maybe they just think I’m the girl from Bring It On.”

Dunst pointed out some of her projects that were poorly received at first but aged well, including Marie Antoinette and Drop Dead Georgeous.

“Y’all panned it, and now you all love,” she said. “…I feel a lot of things I do people like later. I’ve never been recognized in my industry.”

However, the actress put the blame for being overlooked on her own shoulders, saying that she did not play the typical Hollywood game enough to stay on the radar.

“I am so chill. Maybe I don’t play the game enough,” she said. “But then I do, I mean, I do everything I’m supposed to. It’s not like I’m rude or like, not doing publicity or anything.”

All that seems to be changing with Dunst’s starring role in the new hit show On Becoming a God in Central Florida. The series airs on Showtime on Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET.