Kim Kardashian Shares New Photo of Saint West After Confirming Third Baby

Kim Kardashian‘s little boy is growing up!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member shared an adorable photo of her and Kanye West‘s son Saint. The TV personality rarely posts photos of her little boy, so this was a treat for fans.

In the snap, Saint is playing with one of his parents’ sandals while wearing a black t-shirt.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

In a few short months, Saint will no longer be the baby of the family. Kardashian confirmed on Thursday in the season 14 trailer for KUWTK that the couple is expecting a third baby through a surrogate.

“We’re having a baby!” she told her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, over Facetime in the clip.

As Saint and North prepare for another sibling, they will also have more cousins to play with as well. Their aunts, Khloe and Kylie Jenner, are reportedly both expecting their first child.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians‘ season 14 premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!