Kim Kardashian Reveals Best Photo of Baby Psalm Yet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm West, in May via surrogate, and Kardashian has just revealed the clearest photo of her baby boy yet. On Wednesday, the reality star posted a shot of Psalm wearing a matching gray T-shirt and pants and lying on a light-colored blanket, happily gazing up at the camera.

“I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!” she wrote.

Psalm’s aunt Kendall Jenner commented, “what it do babbbyyyyyy,” while Kourtney Kardashian dubbed her nephew a “Little tiny goose bunny.”

Naomi Campbell gushed that Psalm is “Beautiful,” while Gwen Stefani commented, “Lucky.”

Kardashian has previously offered fans a few looks at her family’s newest addition, the most recent of which was a black-and-white shot of her older son, 3-year-old Saint, giving his baby brother a kiss on the forehead.

“My boys,” the proud mom wrote.

The KKW Beauty founder has also opened up about Psalm on Twitter, announcing his arrival on May 10. She followed that up with a tweet sharing that for now, he’s the “twin” of his big sister, 1-year-old Chicago.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Kardashian revealed her son’s name later that month along with the first photo of the infant, which came in the form of a screenshot of a text from West. The rapper had sent his wife a snap of Psalm in his crib along with the message, “Beautiful Mother’s Day. With the arrival of our fourth child we are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need.”

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

Grandmother Kris Jenner offered some insight into her newest grandchild’s name while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May, sharing that Psalm’s parents were inspired by the Bible when naming him.

The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” Jenner shared. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect.”

When asked about the cutest thing baby Psalm has done in his short life, the momager responded, “I don’t know, he’s just adorable!”

With the addition of Psalm, the West family’s four kids have a bit of a theme with their names, as the girls — 5-year-old North and Chicago — have geographical monikers while the boys — Saint and baby Psalm — have names with religious undertones.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian