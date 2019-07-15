Kim Kardashian Posts Heart-Melting Photo of Son Saint Cuddling With Baby Psalm

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm, in May, and the newest member of the West family is clearly already a hit with his siblings.

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty founder used Instagram to share a photo of Psalm and his big brother, 3-year-old Saint, sharing a cuddle, with the two lying on a bed as a moon-and-star print pajama-clad Saint wraps his arm protectively around his youngest sibling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning,” she wrote.

“Ugh i love them,” Kylie Jenner commented along with several heart-eyed emojis.

Naomi Campbell also chimed in with a series of hearts, while Kimora Lee Simmons commented, “Love this!”

“He’s so happy,” wrote model Winnie Harlow. “Look at him holding his baby brother! Just what he wanted.”

Along with Psalm and Saint, Kardashian and West are parents to daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1, who shared their own sweet sibling moment in one of their mom’s recent videos posted to Instagram on July 6.

Kardashian posted a clip of Chicago brushing her sister’s hair with a plastic toy brush as North sits patiently on the ground, which instantly had her followers gushing over the cute duo.

“She’s hired,” joked hairstylist Jen Atkin, with Khloe Kardashian commenting a string of heart-eyed emojis and JoJo Siwa deeming the duo “soooo cute!!!”

View this post on Instagram 🧖🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 6, 2019 at 5:09pm PDT

Both Psalm and Chicago were born via surrogate, as doctors told Kardashian that it could be life-threatening for her to carry another child after she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies.

“It’s a different experience for sure, this situation is different,” the reality star told Entertainment Tonight ahead of Psalm’s birth. “I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship. I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her.”

“So, I feel really calm and at ease,” she added. “I don’t know if it’s a fourth kid thing or, we’ve been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kimkardashian