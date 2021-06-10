Kim Kardashian's Reported Reaction to Kanye West Dating Irina Shayk Amid Divorce

✖

Kim Kardashian is wishing estranged husband Kanye West the best as he reportedly dates Irina Shayk amid their ongoing divorce. After the rapper and Russian model were spotted together in France Wednesday amid rumors they had begun seeing each other, a source close to Kardashian revealed the romance didn't come as a surprise to her.

"Kim knew that Kanye and Irina were dating," the insider said, adding that the Yeezy designer and model have “been quietly seeing each other for a couple of months." Shayk previously was married to actor Bradley Cooper, but split from the A Star Is Born actor in 2019 after four years. The two share 3-year-old daughter Lea de Seine, and their divorce was largely kept out of the spotlight, which Kardashian reportedly appreciates about her ex's new flame.

"Kim doesn’t mind because she saw how quiet and respectful Irina was after she broke up with Bradley," the source continued, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star "wouldn’t like" to see West move on with someone "who’s going to talk to the press." Shayk and West have a history of working together, teaming up for the 2010 "Power" music video and then two years later reuniting as Shayk walked in West’s Yeezy Paris Fashion Week.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that their friendship had escalated after photos of the two in France together were published Wednesday. "Irina and Kanye have been spending time together and getting to know one another," an insider revealed. "He’s always thought she was beautiful and they’re both looking forward to seeing where this goes."

The Grammy-winner and KKW Beauty founder called off their marriage in February after nearly seven years together and have since agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian broke down over their marital troubles on last week's episode of KUWTK, admitting to her family, "I just honestly can’t do this anymore." She asked, "Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job."

The reality personality continued that she thought West "deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming," but couldn't do that herself. "He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f—ing failure," she admitted.