The Sex of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Third Child Reportedly Revealed

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West currently have a baby on the way via a surrogate, and the gender has reportedly been revealed.

TMZ reports that their third child is a girl, making her the couple’s second daughter after 4-year-old North. They had their son Saint back in December 2015.

The baby girl is said to be due in January. The couple have not publicly confirmed the child’s gender.

This would be the ninth daughter/granddaughter in the Kardashian family.

A surrogate was hired due to a medical condition, placenta accreta, that could seriously harm Kim if she bears another child.

The outlet also reports the couple allegedly paid the woman $45,000 for carrying their baby. The unnamed woman is said to barred from using cigarettes, alcohol, drugs, hair dye, hot tubs and raw fish.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jamie McCarthy