Kim Kardashian Facing Major Backlash for Allowing Daughter North West to Wear Nose Ring in New Photo

Kim Kardashian is facing backlash after a photo from her grandmother MJ’s 85th birthday celebrations showed her 6-year-old daughter North West wearing a nose ring. Kardashian, who is also mom to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, shared the photo on her Instagram Story on Monday, clarifying on the post that the jewlwery was “fake.

“Fake nose ring alert!!!” Kardashian wrote over a photo of North posing alongside her cousins Penelope, 7, and True, 1, and aunts Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian also shared two other photos from the party, both showing North donning the fake nose ring.

Although the KKW Beauty founder had made sure to circumvent any naysayers with her warning, that didn’t stop some from mom shaming Kardashian for allowing her daughter to appear too grown up.

“Why on earth does North have a nose ring,” one person wrote.

“why df kim let north have a faux nose ring she too damn grown,” added another.

“What’s up with North?” a third asked.

This is far from the first time that Kardashian’s parenting choices have come under the microscope. In December of 2018, she faced fierce criticism after she shared photos from the KarJenner’s epic annual Christmas Eve party. Although the sweet shots seemed innocent, some took issue with the fact that North, then just five, was wearing bright red lipstick.

Responding to the backlash, Kardashian informed her fans that she had let her daughter wear the lipstick, a shade from her KKW Beauty line, because North had wanted to and because it was a special occasion.

Speaking to Refinery29 that same month, Kardashian revealed that her daughter had been expressing an interest in fashion and makeup.

“She had friends over this weekend and some of her girlfriends came and they were just all in her room, giving themselves makeovers,” she said. “I was like, OK, she’s really, really into makeup. When companies send makeup and I have a lot, I’ll give it to her.”

Proving that she’s ready to showcase her glamorous side and follow in her mother’s footsteps, North even made her magazine cover debut in June when she appeared on the cover of a special edition of Women’s Wear Daily called Beauty Inc.

Prior to that, in July of 2018, she made her modeling debut alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner for Roman luxury brand Fendi’s second installment of its #MeAndMyPeekaboo campaign.