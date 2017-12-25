Khloe Kardashian Wishes You a Merry Christmas

Khloe Kardashian is in the holiday spirit this morning. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Twitter reminding her fans and followers to keep the true meaning of Christmas in mind.
Merry Christmas!!! When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special!— Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017
The 33-year-old mother-to-be pointed out that for most people, the gifts and food and treats surrounding the holiday season are transient. “When we look back on our past Christmases,” she wrote, “we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel.”
Kardashian is expecting her first child in early 2018. She just announced the pregnancy on Wednesday after months of meticulous secrecy, though fans have suspected for a while now. Kardashian has made all of her public appearances in baggy clothes, usually holding shopping bags or other distracting items to hide her baby bump.
The announcement came on Instagram earlier this week with yet another heartfelt message to her followers. Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her pregnant belly as she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, embraced it. Thompson, 26, is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
Khloe appeared in glamorous attire Sunday night at the Kardashian family Christmas party. Social media was filled with pictures and videos of her friends and loved ones doting on her and her growing baby.