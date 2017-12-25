Khloe Kardashian Wishes You a Merry Christmas

Khloe Kardashian is in the holiday spirit this morning. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted on Twitter reminding her fans and followers to keep the true meaning of Christmas in mind.

Merry Christmas!!! When we look back on our past Christmases we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel. The laughter, the love and the togetherness of your loved ones that made this day special! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 25, 2017

The 33-year-old mother-to-be pointed out that for most people, the gifts and food and treats surrounding the holiday season are transient. “When we look back on our past Christmases,” she wrote, “we do not remember specific gifts but we remember how someone made us feel.”

Kardashian is expecting her first child in early 2018. She just announced the pregnancy on Wednesday after months of meticulous secrecy, though fans have suspected for a while now. Kardashian has made all of her public appearances in baggy clothes, usually holding shopping bags or other distracting items to hide her baby bump.

The announcement came on Instagram earlier this week with yet another heartfelt message to her followers. Kardashian posted a black and white photo of her pregnant belly as she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, embraced it. Thompson, 26, is an NBA player for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Khloe appeared in glamorous attire Sunday night at the Kardashian family Christmas party. Social media was filled with pictures and videos of her friends and loved ones doting on her and her growing baby.